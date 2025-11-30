Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 927,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after purchasing an additional 807,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,065,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $212.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.