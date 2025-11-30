127,169 Shares in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $32.50.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

