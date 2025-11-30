Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 362.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 405.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,425,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $343.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

