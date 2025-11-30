Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 67,105 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,079 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,423,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 254,332 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

