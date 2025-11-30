VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,695 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $83.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

