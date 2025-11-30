Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CAE by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,957,000 after buying an additional 149,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CAE by 21.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

