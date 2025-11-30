Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,397,000 after purchasing an additional 194,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

