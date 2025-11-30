Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 5,930 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

