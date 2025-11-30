Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.87 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

