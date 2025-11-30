Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000.

MTUM stock opened at $250.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

