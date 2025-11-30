Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,761 Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intapp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,861.40. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock worth $1,382,944. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

