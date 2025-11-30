Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF $DJD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DJD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

