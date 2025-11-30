Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF $FINX

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

