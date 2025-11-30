Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,482 shares of company stock worth $905,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.