J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,594 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2,251.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $100.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

