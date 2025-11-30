Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $9.61

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6786.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.8%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 165,332 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,327,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 353,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,183 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.