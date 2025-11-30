Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $9.61

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6786.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.
Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
