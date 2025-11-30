Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) versus ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Head to Head Review

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A Nidec 6.06% 9.18% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Nidec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICZOOM Group $187.05 million 0.04 $1.19 million N/A N/A Nidec $17.12 billion 1.72 $1.11 billion $0.26 11.85

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

Risk & Volatility

ICZOOM Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of ICZOOM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nidec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICZOOM Group and Nidec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICZOOM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nidec 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Nidec beats ICZOOM Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers customs clearance, temporary warehousing, logistic, and shipping services. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. ICZOOM Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

