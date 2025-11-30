Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

