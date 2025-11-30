IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.7273.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

IAC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.25. IAC has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in IAC by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

