Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,806,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,422,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

