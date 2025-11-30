Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,903 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $30,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $76,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,034,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,662,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,415,000 after acquiring an additional 429,278 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 491,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 308,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.