Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,770 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $67,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 240.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter worth $8,201,000. Varenne Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 39.5% during the second quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 78,394 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 439,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $208.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $493,938.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,076.85. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,173. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

