Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $320.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

