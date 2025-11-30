Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $62,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.