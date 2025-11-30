Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BIV opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

