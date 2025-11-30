Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,495 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $68,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,070,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.1% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after buying an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 554,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,747,880.50. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

