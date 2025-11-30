Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Inkwell Capital LLC

Inkwell Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.5% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Inkwell Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $320.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

