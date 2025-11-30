Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $32,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,415,000 after buying an additional 11,725,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,878 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,343,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,940 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,636 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
