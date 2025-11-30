Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $32,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,415,000 after buying an additional 11,725,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,878 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,343,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,940 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.