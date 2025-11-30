Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $833,941,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 924.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,318 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.21. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

