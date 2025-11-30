Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 538,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $171,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 30.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AXP opened at $366.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

