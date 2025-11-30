J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 5,305 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 238.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99,638 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after purchasing an additional 672,705 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of NIKE by 36.2% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 84.10%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.