Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $101.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $101,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

