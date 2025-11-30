Valvoline $VVV Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 27,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Valvoline by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Valvoline by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 4,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,961.88. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

