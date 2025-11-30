Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,567 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $77,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 187,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 82,147.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IYF stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $128.07.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.