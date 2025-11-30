Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 192,445 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192,445 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $87,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

