Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $81,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $179.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.67 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

