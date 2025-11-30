Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 21,719 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $42,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,892 shares of company stock worth $186,381,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

