Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 156,985 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,985 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $105,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,718,000 after buying an additional 205,531 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.3%

FERG stock opened at $251.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $256.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Insider Activity

In other Ferguson news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $226,968.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,735.34. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

