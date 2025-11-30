Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 281.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,313 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $53,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DFAI stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

