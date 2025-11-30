Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.4% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.2% during the second quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 63,858 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3662 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

