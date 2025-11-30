SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,979 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,140,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,102,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,985,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

