Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 16,881 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

