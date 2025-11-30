ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 397,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 93,426 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 28,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

