Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 46,275 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30,480.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 476,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

MGC stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $254.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.