Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 181.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 683,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,468 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $35,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 934,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after buying an additional 365,136 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,250,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,939,000. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,478,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 222,913 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

