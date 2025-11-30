Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 132,913 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,913 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $101,947.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,488.75. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Arete downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

