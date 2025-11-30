Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,565 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $36,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $328.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $337.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

