Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $55.43 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $55,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $61.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

