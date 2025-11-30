Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 342.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,330 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of C opened at $103.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

