Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $143.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.